Rhinelander Daily Weather Forecast
RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
