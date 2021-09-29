Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
