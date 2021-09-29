Daily Weather Forecast For Big Rapids
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
