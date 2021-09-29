CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Forrest. City

Forrest City News Alert
 9 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cBZvWfY00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

