4-Day Weather Forecast For Ionia
IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0