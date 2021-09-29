Rutland Daily Weather Forecast
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
