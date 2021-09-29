Douglas Daily Weather Forecast
DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
