Pendleton Daily Weather Forecast
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
