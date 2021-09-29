Daily Weather Forecast For Altus

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



