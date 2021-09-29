Payson Weather Forecast
PAYSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
