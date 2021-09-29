Daily Weather Forecast For Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
