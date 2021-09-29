Daily Weather Forecast For Uvalde
UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
