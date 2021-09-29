4-Day Weather Forecast For Hannibal
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
