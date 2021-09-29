Daily Weather Forecast For Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
