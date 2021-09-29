4-Day Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
