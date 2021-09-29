Mattoon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
