Weather Forecast For Belen
BELEN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
