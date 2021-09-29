Candid Coaches: Should a team forfeit if it can't play a game due to COVID-19 issues?

Jefferson will forfeit Friday’s home football game against Auburn for COVID reasons, but the Rockford school hopes to continue its season next week at East. “We are following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department to quarantine the majority of the Jefferson High School football team after learning about two positive COVID-19 cases within our program,” Jefferson athletic director Darin Sisk said in an email to the Rockford Register Star. “Because of that, we will unfortunately forfeit this Friday’s game against Auburn High School. Our student athletes and coaches are disappointed. We are looking forward to continuing our season next week."

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO