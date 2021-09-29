Bay City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
