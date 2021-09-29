Nogales Daily Weather Forecast

NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



