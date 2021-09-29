Deming Weather Forecast
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
