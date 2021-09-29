Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0