Elko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
