Brookhaven Weather Forecast
BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0