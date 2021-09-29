Aberdeen Weather Forecast

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Rain High 59 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



