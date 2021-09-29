Aberdeen Weather Forecast
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Rain
- High 59 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0