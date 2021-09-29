Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
