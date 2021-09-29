4-Day Weather Forecast For Blythe

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



