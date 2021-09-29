CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SHERIDAN, WY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sheridan Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sheridan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cBZubAW00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

