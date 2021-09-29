Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crescent City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.