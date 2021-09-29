Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0