CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fallon, NV

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 9 days ago

(FALLON, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fallon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZuWhl00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(ARIZONA CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arizona City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
Fallon News Watch

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
81
Followers
422
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy