West. Plains Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

West Plains News Beat
 9 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cBZuUwJ00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

