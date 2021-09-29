West. Plains Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.