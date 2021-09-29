Keene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
