4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
