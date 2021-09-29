4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



