ALDOT announces interstate bridge inspections in Homewood, Ensley

From The Tribune staff reports

HOMEWOOD – Weather permitting, on Wednesday, September 29th at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform a short-duration routine bridge inspection on the Alford Avenue Bridge over I-65 southbound at Milepost 254, as follows:

This inspection will require the two outside (right) lanes and shoulder of I-65 southbound to be closed in the area of the work.

The closure is expected to be of short duration, but in any case, all travel lanes will be re-opened to traffic no later than 3 p.m.

ALDOT will also perform a similar bridge inspection in Ensley

This inspection will require the outside (right) lane and shoulder of I-20 westbound to be closed in the area of the work.

All travel lanes will be re-opened to traffic no later than 3 p.m.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.