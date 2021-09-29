Marion Weather Forecast

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.