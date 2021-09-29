Marion Weather Forecast
MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
