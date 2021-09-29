4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy
TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
