Weather Forecast For Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
