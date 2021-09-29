4-Day Weather Forecast For Sequim

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.