4-Day Weather Forecast For Sequim
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
