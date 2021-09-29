Retirees worried about the stock market cratering can use these portfolio strategies

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures bounce around after disappointing employment report. U.S. stock futures bounced around near the flat line Friday after the government's much weaker-than-expected September employment report. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed following the jobs data, trading around 1.57%. On Thursday, the market's focus shifted from rising bond yields to the debt ceiling deal out of Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all rose about 1%, logging three straight winning days and putting the three stock benchmarks on track for a winning first full trading week of October. Last Friday's strong gain was not enough to turn the tide on the worst week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq back to February and for the Dow back to early September.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO