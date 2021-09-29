Gallup Daily Weather Forecast
GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
