Weather Forecast For Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



