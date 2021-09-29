Coos Bay Daily Weather Forecast
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
