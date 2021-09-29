CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 9 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cBZsj1400

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

