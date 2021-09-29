CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 40 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group. The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing...

AFP

Clashes as Chile police evict migrant squatters

Chilean police clashed with undocumented migrants in the Pacific port city of Iquique Friday as authorities evicted hundreds who have been squatting in a public square for months. The evacuation took place on the eve of a march planned in the city against undocumented migrants.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

Despite Arrests And Setbacks, Far-Right Proud Boys Press New Ambitions

Audio will be available later today. Cassie Miller recalls wondering if she misheard then-President Donald Trump during a contentious exchange in last year's first presidential debate. Trump was asked to denounce far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, a violent, all-male organization that Miller had been tracking for years as a...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Far-right protesters in Romania reject virus restrictions

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections. Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases...
PROTESTS
Wicked Local

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group to host peaceful reproductive rights march

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group invite residents to join a peaceful march and demonstration to defend reproductive rights from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 2. This “Mobilize and Defend” demonstration is part of the national call to action by Women’s March, a national organization calling on communities all over the country to defend reproductive rights. For more information on Women’s March, visit https://womensmarch.com.
SUDBURY, MA
The Independent

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
EUROPE
nny360.com

North country groups rally for reproductive rights, protest Texas abortion ban

CANTON — On Saturday, demonstrations took place across the nation to protest Texas’ recent abortion ban and defend reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood of the North Country sponsored similar protests in Canton, Watertown and Plattsburgh. Dozens of people showed up for the Canton rally, which started at the Planned Parenthood building,...
TEXAS STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Slovenian police clash with protesters ahead of EU summit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters in Slovenia’s capital Tuesday, the eve of a major European Union summit. Hundreds of protesters showed up to oppose the Slovenian government’s pandemic restrictions, and the confrontation was the third such incident in Ljubljana within a month.
PROTESTS
cnyhomepage.com

Germany, Denmark bring children, women home from Syrian camp

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Denmark have brought home 11 women and 37 children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected Islamic State group members have been held, the German foreign ministry said Thursday. Germany repatriated 23 children and their eight mothers from the Roj camp on Wednesday evening,...
EUROPE
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
The Independent

Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

Slovenia’s interior minister on Friday rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month, organized against virus measures and the use of COVID-19 passes, including for going to work in all state-run firms. People must show that they are either fully vaccinated or that they have taken an expensive PCR test Interior Minister Ales Hojs said in Brussels that “police did their job very well during Tuesday's...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Croatia launched an investigation Thursday into new allegations that members of its police carry out systematic violent pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to illegally enter the country from neighboring Bosnia. The announcement came a day after video footage was published of uniformed men in balaclavas...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy. The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
MILITARY
BBC

Far-right group Britain First registers as a political party

The far-right group Britain First has registered as a political party after its application was approved by the Electoral Commission. Party leader Paul Golding said he was "ecstatic" and would start "building the electoral arm of our party". The party was deregistered in 2017 after it failed to renew its...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION

