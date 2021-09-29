Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny High 87 °F, low Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.