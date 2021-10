While the pandemic has introduced more efficient and global ways of working, researchers and educators still have challenges to overcome. A year ago, the world was in the thick of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide. University classrooms, labs and offices worldwide were mostly or completely shuttered, and much of the scientific community was working from home. Vaccines developed against Covid-19 have returned things to a more normal state for many people, but there are significant ways in which the virus’s outbreak has transformed academic research, perhaps forever.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO