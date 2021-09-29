Ogden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0