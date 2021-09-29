Daily Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
