Daily Weather Forecast For Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0